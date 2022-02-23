KCPD pursues suspect after life-threatening shooting Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department pursued a shooting suspect Tuesday in a vehicle chase, resulting in a crash.

KCPD responded to calls of a shooting around 5 p.m. at 101st Street and Fremont Avenue.

The victim of the shooting suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officers pursued the suspect, whose vehicle crashed at MLK Parkway and Prospect Avenue.

AIU detectives responded to the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.

—

