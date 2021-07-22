KCPD release surveillance video related to June homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public’s help to identify “subjects of interest” in connection to a June homicide investigation.

Jose Lugo, 53, was killed June 8 in the 3500 block of Independence Avenue .

KCPD released surveillance video on Thursday that shows an individual in a black hoodie and shorts running alongside a building.

Anyone with information about the individual is asked to call Det. Brad Thomas at 816-234-5148, or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

