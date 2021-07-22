KCPD release surveillance video related to June homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public’s help to identify “subjects of interest” in connection to a June homicide investigation.
Jose Lugo, 53, was killed June 8 in the 3500 block of Independence Avenue.
KCPD released surveillance video on Thursday that shows an individual in a black hoodie and shorts running alongside a building.
Anyone with information about the individual is asked to call Det. Brad Thomas at 816-234-5148, or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.