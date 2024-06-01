KCPD responds to 2 overnight homicides in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating two homicides from overnight Friday night into Saturday morning.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, KCPD received a report of the sounds of shots fired. While officers were en route, the call was upgraded to a reported shooting.

Officers located an adult male who was struck by gunfire in the front yard of a residence in the 600 block of E. 110th Terrace. The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Several hours later, officers responded to a report of an individual down in the street near 50th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. and located an adult male who had been shot. The man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Nobody is in custody in connection to either shooting, per police.

Anyone with information on either homicide is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

