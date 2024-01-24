KCPD: No injuries as police end standoff with armed person inside downtown Kansas City, Missouri, business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a disturbance Wednesday morning near 13th and Main streets downtown.

A police spokesperson said a person possibly armed with a sharp object had barricaded himself inside of a business.

Police cleared the area and set up a perimeter while negotiators attempted to make contact with the person.

The standoff was resolved with no injuries around 10:30 a.m.

The Kansas City Streetcar sent a text around 9:30 a.m. to notify riders that service was suspended due to police activity nearby. The police activity was not related to the streetcar.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB 41

KCPD said the suspect was threatening officers inside the Cosentino’s grocery store.

One man was taken into custody after the standoff was resolved. He will be taken for a mental-health evaluation, according to KCPD.

