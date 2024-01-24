KCPD: No injuries as police end standoff with armed person inside downtown Kansas City, Missouri, business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a disturbance Wednesday morning near 13th and Main streets downtown.
A police spokesperson said a person possibly armed with a sharp object had barricaded himself inside of a business.
Police cleared the area and set up a perimeter while negotiators attempted to make contact with the person.
The standoff was resolved with no injuries around 10:30 a.m.
The Kansas City Streetcar sent a text around 9:30 a.m. to notify riders that service was suspended due to police activity nearby. The police activity was not related to the streetcar.
KCPD said the suspect was threatening officers inside the Cosentino’s grocery store.
One man was taken into custody after the standoff was resolved. He will be taken for a mental-health evaluation, according to KCPD.
