1 dead, 1 injured in fatal shooting at convenience store parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Saturday at a convenience store in the 1900 block of Independence Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers received reports of the shooting shortly before 9:50 a.m.

Upon arrival to the scene, police located two adult victims in the parking lot of a business near Maple Boulevard and Garfield Avenue.

One female victim died on the scene. The other victim, a male, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Independence Avenue is closed for the investigation. It will remain closed until around 1-2 p.m.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .