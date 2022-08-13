1 dead, 1 injured in fatal shooting at convenience store parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Saturday at a convenience store in the 1900 block of Independence Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers received reports of the shooting shortly before 9:50 a.m.
Upon arrival to the scene, police located two adult victims in the parking lot of a business near Maple Boulevard and Garfield Avenue.
One female victim died on the scene. The other victim, a male, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say Independence Avenue is closed for the investigation. It will remain closed until around 1-2 p.m.
