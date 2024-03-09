1 dead, 1 injured in shooting Saturday morning in 7300 block of Park Road in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a homicide Saturday morning in the 7300 block of Park Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 5:35 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the area.

Officers entered and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other adult male victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

Police believe that an argument between "several people" led to the shooting.

Investigators believe that an adult male fired shots at the residence.

Officers are working to identify a person of interest. No suspects are currently in custody.

KCPD is investigating the homicide.

