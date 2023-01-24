KCPD responds to non-life-threatening shooting near Plaza Academy in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a non-life-threatening shooting Tuesday afternoon near Plaza Academy high school in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 12:38 p.m. Tuesday, KCPD responded to reports of a shooting at 3930 Broadway Boulevard.

Police say the shooting took place outdoors on the sidewalk.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department says the victim is an adult.

There is no word yet if the shooting victim is connected to Plaza Academy.

