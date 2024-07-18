KCPD says 8 people arrested in months-long theft ring investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say eight people have been arrested following a months-long investigation of an area-wide theft ring.

KCPD posted the results of its investigation Thursday morning on social media. In addition to eight arrests, investigators towed 34 vehicles and recovered 10 stolen BMX bikes, a golf cart and ski equipment.

This past week, KCPD Property Crimes Detectives worked with the City of Kansas City along with the Missouri Highway Patrol on a month’s long investigation involving a local theft ring. pic.twitter.com/q60zaYdjxU — kcpolice (@kcpolice) July 18, 2024

Police say they also recovered more than $10K in stolen medical equipment.

Police worked with the Missouri State Highway Patrol in the investigation.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.