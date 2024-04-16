Watch Now
KCPD searches for missing 19-year-old woman

Posted at 3:58 PM, Apr 16, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 19-year-old female.

Sasha Hill was last seen leaving her home in the area of W. 123rd Terrace and Wornall Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Hill is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 115 lbs. She has blonde/brown hair and hazel eyes, per police.

She was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, pink shorts and blue running shoes.

Hill was driving a blue Mini Cooper with Missouri license plate "JJ1A1J."

Police say Hill's family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Squad at 816-234-5043.

