KCPD searches for missing 67-year-old man in need of medical care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 67-year-old man in need of medical care.

Melvin Smith was last seen in the 300 block of East 63rd Street.

Police believe he may have been attempting to travel to the 12700 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard in Grandview, Missouri, by bus.

Smith was last seen wearing a Kansas City Royals hat, a gray shirt, blue pants and brown shoes.

He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Police say Smith is in need of medical care.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

