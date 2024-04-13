KCPD searches for missing man last seen Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen Friday morning.

Aaron Reuter, 31, did not return to his assisted living home after he was last seen around 9:15 a.m. on April 12 at 4235 Locust St. in Kansas City, Missouri.

Reuter has brown hair and blue eyes, according to KCPD.

Police say Reuter is diagnosed with Schizophrenia and depends on medicine.

Anyone with information on Reuter's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5043.

