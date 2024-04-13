KCPD searches for missing man who left University Behavioral Health

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Monte Fue, 20, was last seen Saturday afternoon around 1000 E 24th St. in KCMO.

Police say Fue is diagnosed with anxiety, PTSD and panic disorder.

He left University Health Behavioral against medical advice, per police.

Fue was last seen wearing an orange long sleeved shirt, gray pants and orange shoes.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Fue's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5043.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.