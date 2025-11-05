KCPD: Second person dies from high-speed crash Oct. 19 at 16th and Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second person injured in a high-speed crash on Oct. 16 at E. 16th Street and Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri, has died from their injuries.

Around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 16, the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was speeding south on Paseo when they lost control. The car slid over the curb, through a grassy area and struck a large tree before stopping.

Four people were inside the car at the time of the crash. The driver was transported to an area hospital, where they were pronounced deceased from injuries in the crash.

A front-seat passenger was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police were notified on Tuesday, Nov. 4, that the person died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Two passengers in the rear seat of the Malibu were also transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

