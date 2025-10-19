One dead, three injured in single-vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say one person has died and three others were injured in a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

According to police, a gray Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on The Paseo at a "very high rate of speed" after 1 a.m. Sunday. At 16th and The Paseo, the car went into a "broad slide" and slip up over the curb, through the grass and hit a large tree, Captain Jake Becchina said in a press release.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where police say they were pronounced dead. Police say the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Three passengers were also taken to hospitals with varying degrees of injuries.

The front seat passenger was hospitalized with critical injuries. At last update, they were in critical condition.

The left-side backseat passenger was also hospitalized with critical injuries and is in serious condition, according to police.

The right-side backseat passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

This is the 54th fatality of 2025, compared to 75 fatalities this time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.