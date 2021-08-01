Watch
KCPD seeking driver who crashed into former Walt Disney studio

Jason Gould/KSHB
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking a driver who crashed into the building at the former Walt Disney studio near East 31st Street and Forest Avenue.
Posted at 7:04 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 20:04:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking a driver who crashed into the former Walt Disney studio near East 31st Street and Forest Avenue.

According to KCPD, the accident happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning. The impact of the crash damaged power lines and caused traffic to be blocked.

The driver fled the scene and the vehicle was towed.

No information on the driver was immediately available.

