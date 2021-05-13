KCPD seeking man who exposed himself to people near Brookside, Waldo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a man who exposed himself to people twice near the Brookside and Waldo area.

According to KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina, the incidents happened on Tuesday morning.

The first incident happened just after 7 a.m. near West 57th Street and Summit Street. The second time it happened at 7:40 a.m. near West 70th Street and Brookside Road.

Bechinna said on both occasions the man pulled up to two women, got their attention, and then proceeded to expose himself to them.

The man was driving what may be either a dark gray Toyota Camry or Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCPD or call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

