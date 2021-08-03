KCPD seeks help identifying 4 individuals in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public's help with identifying four individuals in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash.

The crash occurred on Aug. 1, 2021, at 3:27 a.m., according to a KCPD Facebook post.

The surveillance video shows four people walk up under the pump awning and then split into pairs and walk different directions.

People who have information on the four individuals are asked to contact Detective Anthony Contreras at 816-442-0558 or the TIPS Hotline.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .