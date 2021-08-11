KCPD seeks help identifying suspects in February homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for public assistance to identify those responsible for a homicide that occurred on Feb. 17, 2021.

KCPD officers were dispatched just after midnight on Feb. 17 to 11351 Sycamore Terrace on a reported shooting, according to a KCPD news release.

Johnny Sanders, 30, was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds, and the paramedics that responded to the scene were unable to save him.

"Any information regarding this on-going homicide investigation is urged to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, to remain anonymous, or Detective Jeremy Wells at 816-889-1624," the release said.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .