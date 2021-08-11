KCPD seeks help identifying suspects in February homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for public assistance to identify those responsible for a homicide that occurred on Feb. 17, 2021.
KCPD officers were dispatched just after midnight on Feb. 17 to 11351 Sycamore Terrace on a reported shooting, according to a KCPD news release.
Johnny Sanders, 30, was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds, and the paramedics that responded to the scene were unable to save him.
"Any information regarding this on-going homicide investigation is urged to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, to remain anonymous, or Detective Jeremy Wells at 816-889-1624," the release said.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.