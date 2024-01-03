KCPD seeks help in locating 14-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old.

Sa’Riyah Moore was last seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt near the 8400 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

She is believed to be traveling on foot.

Her family is concerned for her safety, per KCPD.

Anyone who sees Sa’Riyah is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

