KCPD seeks help locating missing 65-year-old man

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 65-year-old man.

Terry Day was last seen around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Day is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes. He weighs about 150 pounds.

When last seen, he was walking a brown and white mix-breed dog near E. 94th Street and Pleasant Avenue in southeast KCMO, police said.

Anyone with information on Day’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Mission Person Squad at 816-234-5043.


