KCPD finds missing 12-year-old boy seen driving in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department found a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen driving in the city Wednesday afternoon.

Kolton Conchola was found at 42nd Street and Choteau. Police said earlier he was driving a silver 2013 Toyota Tacoma with Missouri license plate number 6CFD47.

