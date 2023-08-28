KCPD seeks public's assistance in identifying suspects of 2022 homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is attempting to identify the suspects of a homicide that took place in November 2022.

Police shared an image of the suspects Monday morning, and is asking anyone who can identify them to call the KCPD Homicide 990 Squad at 816-234-5043 or to submit a tip online through the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers' website.

The pictured individuals are suspects in the Nov. 21, 2022 killing of Arreyues Burton, 20, inside an apartment building near the intersection of East Armour Boulevard and Virginia Avenue.

Steve Silvestri/KSHB 41 Police gather evidence and talk to witnesses after a homicide at an apartment building on E. Armour Blvd.

Police responded to the building after receiving multiple reports of shots fired and located Burton, who died on the scene after he was struck by gunfire.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.