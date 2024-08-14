KCPD seeks public’s help to locate missing 23-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 23-year-old.

Breyden Hensley was last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday near Walmart, located at 11601 East 40 Highway.

Police said his vehicle was later located near 33rd Street and Southwest Trafficway with his cell phone, keys and other personal items inside.

Hensley has not been seen or heard from since, per police.

KCPD said he is known to frequent Grandview and/or areas near Independence Avenue.

He is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 115 pounds. Police said his hair is likely shorter than in the photo below.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department

Friends and family of Hensley are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Mission Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

