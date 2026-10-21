KCPD seeks public’s help to locate vehicle of interest in homicide near 42nd, Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle of interest in a recent homicide near 42nd and Troost.

Police say a gray 2008 Nissan Altima is connected to the death of 28-year-old Rhegan Spiegel Sunday night.

Just before midnight, officers were called to the 1200 block of East 42nd Street on a shooting. Upon arrival, Spiegel was found lying in the street. She was taken to an area hospital but succumbed to her gunshot injuries.

The two-door Nissan Altima is said to have black wheels, a black rear bumper and loud exhaust. Police also said it has Missouri temporary paper tag 008RGK6.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Anonymous tips can be left at 816-474-8477.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.