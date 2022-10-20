KCPD sergeant accused of assaulting teen expected to plead guilty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, police sergeant accused of assaulting a 15-year-old boy in a fast-food restaurant parking lot in 2019 is expected to enter a guilty plea in the case.

Sgt. Matthew Neal was indicted in August 2020 on one count of third-degree assault.

Neal allegedly kneeled on a boy's neck and struck him with his knee. The impact chipped several of the teen's teeth and left a gash on his forehead.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office confirmed Thursday that Neal plans to plead guilty during an Oct. 27 hearing.

Neal initially pleaded not guilty and was set to go to trial next month.

KCPD placed him on administrative leave after a review of the incident. A spokesperson for the department said Neal is currently assigned to Executive Services Bureau on administrative assignment.

