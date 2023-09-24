KCPD: Shooting death of Kansas City teenager developed from argument between family members

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police believe a shooting that left one teenage male dead and an adult woman injured early Sunday morning was the result of domestic violence.

KCPD officers responded to a sound of shots fired report around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Northeast 119th Terrace. The call was upgraded to a shooting while police were headed to the scene.

Upon arrival, police found a garage door open at a nearby home with an adult woman lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

After entering the home, police found an unresponsive teenage male who had been shot. The juvenile died at the scene, according to KCPD.

Police say the woman was taken to an area hospital in stable, but life-threatening condition.

One adult male is in custody as a person of interest.

"Officers and detectives are confident there is not an additional threat to the surrounding areas regarding this incident at this point in time," KCPD shared in a statement.

KCPD investigators believe a domestic violence argument between multiple family members led to the shooting.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel are processing evidence at the scene and are canvassing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD homicide detectives at 816-234-5043.

