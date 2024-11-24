KCPD: Speeding driver killed Saturday after SUV loses control, overturns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say a driver died Saturday afternoon after they lost control and overturned their Chevrolet SUV.

Around 1:30 p.m., police say the driver of a Chevrolet Trailblazer was speeding eastbound on 47th Street when they lost control and veered into a drainage ditch.

After entering the ditch, the SUV overturned several times, eventually striking an unoccupied Ford F-150 in the 4700 block of Appleton Road.

During the crash, the driver was ejected from the SUV. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

