KCPD tracks celebratory gunfire after 4th of July, reports 2 houses struck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is tracking celebratory gunfire after the Fourth of July.

KCPD data from ShotSpotter tracked 280 rounds of gunfire across 47 ShotSpotter alerts between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.

In that same time frame, KCPD received 110 reports of the sound of shots fired.

KCPD also says two houses were struck by bullets believed to be tied to celebratory gunfire. One home is in the 1500 block of E. 50th Street, while the other is located in the 4200 block of Prospect Avenue. No injuries were immediately reported.

