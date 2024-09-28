Watch Now
KCPD vehicle pursuit snarls traffic at SB I-35 from Pleasant Valley Road to 152 Highway

Pursuit caused by suspect who fired shots at officers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic on a stretch of southbound Interstate 35 at Pleasant Valley Road to 152 Highway was heavily impacted by a shutdown due to a vehicle pursuit by the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department on Friday night.

Police said the suspect fired shots at officers. No officers returned fire.

The suspect was later taken into custody.

There are currently no reported injuries.

No word on when the highway would reopen but the incident caused a major traffic back up.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.


