KCPD: Victim in Sept. 3 Midtown Kansas City, Missouri, shooting dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say one of the five victims who was shot in a mass shooting on Sept. 3, in Kansas City, Missouri, has died from their injuries.

Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 3, police received a notification about a possible shooting in the area of E. Armour Boulevard and Harrison Street.

Officers who arrived at the scene initially located three shooting victims. As they continued their investigation, they identified two additional victims who had been struck by gunfire.

A KCPD spokesperson said one of the victims, an adult male, died on Wednesday, Sept. 10, from injuries in the shooting.

Police have reclassified the incident as a homicide as they continue their investigation.

The remaining four gunshot victims are expected to survive.

