KCPD: Woman killed after semi strikes vehicle stopped on I-70 near Walnut Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was killed after her vehicle, which was stopped on westbound Interstate 70 near Walnut Street in Kansas City, Missouri, was struck by a tractor-trailer Saturday morning.

Authorities responded at around 8:30 a.m. to a crash on I-70 near the Walnut exit.

A preliminary investigation indicates a black Hyundai with a flat tire was stopped in a lane of I-70 without its hazard lights on.

A tractor-trailer switched lanes to pass another tractor-trailer and then hit the rear of the Hyundai. The collision caused significant rear-end damage, according to police.

Police said the Hyundai driver was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The crash led to the closure of several roads around the downtown KCMO loop for close to three hours.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

