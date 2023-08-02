KCPD working to identify suspect, vehicle involved in crime spree across KCMO, Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in a crime spree across KCMO and Grandview on Wednesday morning.

The vehicle is described as a green Dodge Dakota extended cab with gray trim, silver wheels and a large white sticker in the rear window. A lawnmower is also in the bed of the truck, per KCPD.

Police also believe the suspect was wearing a skull mask.

Around 8:15 a.m., KCPD officers responded to Ruskin Way and Sycamore Terrace on a shooting. Less than 15 minutes later, officers were dispatched to a second shooting at Longview and Food Lane.

“Both of these shootings are ongoing investigations and are thought to be nonfatal at this time,” KCPD shared in a news release.

After the shooting near Longview and Food Lane, Grandview police were sent to a fatal shooting that involved a “similarly described vehicle and suspect.”

Police urge the public to not approach the vehicle and call 911 immediately if the vehicle is spotted.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

