Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

KCPD's helicopter unit credited for helping arrest suspects who went on armed robbery spree in Brookside

KCPD Ofc. Darin Lutz and Trey Lehman
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided by Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
KCPD Ofc. Darin Lutz and Trey Lehman
KCPD Ofc. Darin Lutz and Trey Lehman
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four suspects, including two minors, were arrested Wednesday night in connection to a string of robberies in Kansas City, Missouri's, Brookside and South Plaza neighborhoods.

Police said during an investigation, it was determined the three robberies were connected.

Additional resources were called, including the Kansas City Police Department's helicopter pilot and spotter, police said.

The helicopter unit helped spot the suspect's vehicle.

After a short chase, the suspects were arrested. No one was injured in the robberies or the chase, police said.

"This is Officer Darin Lutz and Officer Trey Lehman pictured," the post said. "Thanks to them, they led officers on the ground and another law enforcement agency to the suspects."

KCPD said the suspects are awaiting charges from prosecutors.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone