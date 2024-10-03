KCPD's helicopter unit credited for helping arrest suspects who went on armed robbery spree in Brookside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four suspects, including two minors, were arrested Wednesday night in connection to a string of robberies in Kansas City, Missouri's, Brookside and South Plaza neighborhoods.

Police said during an investigation, it was determined the three robberies were connected.

Additional resources were called, including the Kansas City Police Department's helicopter pilot and spotter, police said.

The helicopter unit helped spot the suspect's vehicle.

After a short chase, the suspects were arrested. No one was injured in the robberies or the chase, police said.

"This is Officer Darin Lutz and Officer Trey Lehman pictured," the post said. "Thanks to them, they led officers on the ground and another law enforcement agency to the suspects."

When armed criminals went on a robbery spree Wednesday night in the Brookside area, robbing innocent Kansas Citians, teams of officers went searching.



It was our Helicopter pilot and spotter who found the criminals, tracking them across town.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/rVArWPHne7 — kcpolice (@kcpolice) October 3, 2024

KCPD said the suspects are awaiting charges from prosecutors.

