KCPS, police investigating potential threat made on social media against East High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There will be an increase in security presence at East High School in the Kansas City Public Schools district on Monday while officials investigate the credibility of a threat made against the school.

In a letter to families, East High School Principal Geoffrey Talboy said school officials became aware of "disturbing social media activity" over the weekend.

The posts suggested there could be a threat against the school, the letter said.

"The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community are our top priorities, and we are treating this situation with the utmost seriousness," Talboy told families in the letter.

KCPS is contact with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department to find the source of the threat and determine if it's credible.

There will be extra KCPS Patrol officers at the school's campus throughout the day.

"We understand that threats like these can be unsettling, please rest assured that we are taking every measure to address the situation," Talboy said. "We encourage anyone who has information about the origin of this threat to come forward and report it immediately to school administration."

Specifics of the threats made against the school weren't immediately available.

