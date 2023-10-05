KDOC: Inmate dies at Lansing Correctional Facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Corrections says a 40-year-old inmate has died at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

A KDOC spokesperson said Michael Aineta was pronounced dead Wednesday after he was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital for treatment of an undisclosed medical issue. An autopsy is pending.

Aineta was serving a 190-month sentence in connection to a rape and criminal sodomy conviction in Seward County.

The investigation into the inmate’s death is ongoing.

