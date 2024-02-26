Watch Now
KDOC, KBI investigate after inmate dies Saturday at Lansing Correctional Facility

Posted at 9:42 AM, Feb 26, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility died over the weekend, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC).

On Saturday, 51-year-old Eric Avila was found unresponsive in his cell.

EMS professionals attempted life-saving measures on Avila before declaring him deceased, per KDOC.

KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating Avila's death.

The cause of the death has not yet been determined, as an independent autopsy is ongoing.

Avila was convicted of kidnapping and second-degree murder in Sedgwick County. He was serving a 249-month sentence at the correctional center.

