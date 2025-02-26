KHP searching for driver who fled traffic stop near I-35, I-635 on foot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who fled a traffic stop Wednesday morning near Interstate 35 and Interstate 635 in Johnson County.

Around 8:30 a.m., troopers initiated a traffic stop. Troopers said the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

KHP later learned the vehicle had been reported stolen.

KC Scout

After setting up a perimeter, troopers continued to search for the driver throughout the morning.

By around 11:30 a.m., the vehicle had been towed away from the shoulder.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.