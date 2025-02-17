KS AG Kobach, KBI enter immigration partnership with Dept. of Homeland Security

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A limited number of Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents will receive training from Immigration and Customs Enforcement for immigration-related activities under a new agreement announced Monday.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach and KBI Director Tony Mattivi announced the agreement Monday with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The exact number of KBI agents participating in the training wasn’t disclosed, but Mattivi said the training won’t “shift KBI’s investigative priorities.”

“The KBI is pleased to have another tool at our disposal to get known criminal offenders out of our communities,” Mattivi said. “This agreement will not shift KBI investigative priorities, but will allow us to more swiftly achieve justice in cases in which the KBI currently focuses — major violent crimes, crimes committed against children and targeting drug trafficking organizations.”

Last month, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe announced several executive orders on immigration-related efforts, including a similar effort that would allow state and local law enforcement to receive immigration enforcement training.

Both states used section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act to enter into the agreements.

“All across Kansas, illegal aliens who are dangerous criminals or gang members are released back to the streets on a regular basis,” Kobach claimed in a press release Monday. “That will end. This agreement will ensure that those criminals are deported.”

