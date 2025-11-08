KU student, 20, identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of the 20-year-old woman who was struck and killed Thursday evening in Lawrence is asking for the public's help in locating the driver responsible for the incident.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Elsa McGrain, a University of Kansas student from Omaha, was out for a run at around 6 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of E 1500 Road when she was struck by a vehicle.

A passerby noticed McGrain's body at 3:35 a.m. Friday, along the side of the road.

When deputies arrived, they determined McGrain had died.

Deputies released an image of a white truck with no side markings that was in the area at the time of the incident.

McGrain was studying pre-medicine at KU and was set to graduate in 2026.

KU sorority Kansas Chi Omega posted on Instagram Saturday, saying McGrain was a “beloved sister” who was "genuine, kind, and full of light."

"Our hearts go out to Elsa’s friends, family, and all those who were touched by her light. Her faith, kindness, and sisterhood will forever remain in our hearts," the sorority wrote.

Anyone with information or who was in the area between 5:45 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 785-393-5845 or Douglas County Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS (8477).

