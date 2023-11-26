Lansing Correctional Facility inmate dies Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) died Saturday night after he was found in his cell.

Darionce Terrell Charles-Lott, 29, was discovered unresponsive and life-saving measures were attempted. Charles-Lott was transported to a facility clinic where he died, according to the Kansas Governor's Office.

The cause of death is not known at this time while an independent autopsy and additional investigation from the Kansas Department of Corrections and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are ongoing.

Charles-Lott was admitted into LCD on Nov. 1, 2011 for a 172-month sentence for one count of aggravated battery with intent for bodily harm in Wyandotte County.

