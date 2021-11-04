Lansing correctional officer hospitalized after incident with inmate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A correctional officer at the Lansing Correctional Facility was hospitalized after an incident with an inmate.
The incident, which a Kansas Department of Corrections spokesperson did not elaborate on, happened on Nov. 3.
"In this incident, a corrections officer was injured by a resident, resulting in the hospitalization of that officer," the spokesperson said in a statement.
The investigation into what happened is "ongoing," the statement said.
The correctional officer is in stable condition.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.