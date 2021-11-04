Lansing correctional officer hospitalized after incident with inmate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A correctional officer at the Lansing Correctional Facility was hospitalized after an incident with an inmate.

The incident, which a Kansas Department of Corrections spokesperson did not elaborate on, happened on Nov. 3.

"In this incident, a corrections officer was injured by a resident, resulting in the hospitalization of that officer," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The investigation into what happened is "ongoing," the statement said.

The correctional officer is in stable condition.

