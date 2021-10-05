Lansing inmate found guilty of aggravated escape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Leavenworth County attorney's office announced a conviction in the case of an escaped inmate.

Dustin Frank Robinson, 32, was an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

On July 3, 2019, Robinson made an escape from a minimum security facility at Lansing Correctional.

He left the building and scaled a 20-foot fence with two sections of barbed wire before running from the area.

The attorney's office said Robinson admitted to walking 10 miles before feeling ill from a cut to his hand.

He stopped at a laundry mat and called 911 for medical treatment. Robinson was located at Providence Medical Facility.

In total, the inmate was out of the facility for nine hours.

On Monday, Robinson was found guilty of aggravated escape from custody.

