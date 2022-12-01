Lansing inmate sentenced for possessing meth, brutally beating prison guard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who was already serving time in the Lansing Correctional Facility was sentenced to over 17 more years for possessing methamphetamine and brutally attacking a prison guard last year.

On Nov. 3, 2021, Ron R. Larsen, 37, attacked a female prison guard from behind and hit her in the head multiple times.

The impact of Larsen's attack knocked the guard unconscious and caused her to fall the to the ground.

Once on the ground, Larsen continued hitting her in the head, causing the guard to suffer fractures to her face, fractured ribs and a traumatic brain injury.

Two other inmates pulled Larsen and stopped the attack, and a bag full of meth was later found hidden in Larsen's belly button.

“Everyone expects to go to work and go home unharmed, this includes our corrections officers," said Todd Thompson, Leavenworth County Attorney. "The inmate had no reason, no provocation for this brutal attack. This attack will have a long lasting impact on this staff members life, and ripple effects on everyone that works there. We are grateful that he got as severe of a punishment as we could give.”

Larsen, previously serving time on kidnapping charges, was sentenced to 172 months for the attack and 34 months for possessing the meth.

He's now serving his time in the Kansas Department of Corrections,

