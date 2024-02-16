Lansing man pleads guilty after accidental fatal shooting during gun cleaning session

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lansing, Kansas, man plead guilty on Feb. 9 to involuntary manslaughter for his role in the accidental fatal shooting of a man during a gun cleaning session in November 2023.

Robert F. Quasa, 48, plead guilty to accidentally shooting and killing Andrew Glenn Wiley on Nov. 3, 2023, according to a press release from the Leavenworth County Attorney's Office.

“Owning or handling a gun carries a great responsibility that cannot be understated. As we all know, misuse of a firearm can kill someone," Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in the press release.

The men, along with others, went to a shooting range on the day of the shooting, according to court documents. The group met at Quasa's house after the gun range and were cleaning their guns when Quasa's handgun fired and hit Wiley.

Quasa told officers at the scene that he was teaching Wiley how to clean guns, specifically showing him how to remove a bullet from the chamber, when his firearm "just went off," according to the press release.

Medical aid provided to Wiley was unsuccessful and he was pronounced deceased, per the press release.

Quasa is set to be sentenced at 1 p.m. on March 13.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.