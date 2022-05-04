Lansing man sentenced for playing with hand gun, shooting victim in head

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lansing, Kansas, man was sentenced on Wednesday for an accidental shooting that resulted in the victim suffering a wound to the head.

Christopher Allen Kelly-Bush, 23, will spend 32 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of reckless aggravated battery.

On June 19, 2020, Kelly-Bush, the victim and other friends were sitting on a porch at a residence, according to court documents.

Kelly-Bush was playing with a glock 19 handgun. During this time, he was taking the magazine out of the gun, replacing it and then pressing the trigger.

In the process, a bullet was chambered and when Kelly-Bush pulled the trigger, he shot the victim in the head.

The victim survived after multiple surgeries but sustained long-term injuries in the process.

“There’s no excuse for a crime like this. None," Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a press release. "No one should be playing with guns. You must always assume it is a loaded firearm. Our victim is still suffering and Kelly-Bush is going to prison.”

Kelly-Bush will also be registered as a violent offender.

