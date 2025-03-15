Large brush fire forces evacuations near Clinton Lake in Douglas County, Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A large brush fire in Douglas County, Kansas, forced the evacuation of more than a dozen homes Friday afternoon near Clinton Lake.

The fire is near North 1600 Road and East 400 Road, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from the Douglas County Emergency Operations Center.

Homes were evacuated in the area from East 400 Road east to North 1600 South to Clinton Lake.

Fire crews from every fire department in Douglas County are on the scene battling the blaze.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies are blocking roads around the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.