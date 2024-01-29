Watch Now
Gun-wielding man involved in domestic disturbance prompts Blue Valley school to lock down

Posted at 11:43 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 14:01:59-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man involved in a domestic disturbance prompted a Blue Valley school to go on lock down, police said.

A large number of police officers responded to the incident in the 7500 block of W 140th Terrace, said John Lacy, public information officer for the Overland Park Department.

The man had been in an altercation with a woman, and later fled a home allegedly armed with a gun.

Police began searching for the man and later found him hiding inside of a trash can in an apartment complex in the area, Lacy said.

Lacy said the man police were able to intercept the man a good distance away from the school.

No word on how long the school was on lock down for.

Police were searching the area for a gun.


