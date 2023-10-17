Last of three defendants pleads guilty in 2019 murder of Overland Park teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The last of three defendants in the 2019 murder of an Overland Park teenager pleaded guilty in the case Monday in Johnson County Court.

Alan Hicks, 26, entered guilty pleas to second degree murder and two counts of aggravated robbery.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 5.

Hicks, along with Raymond Cherry and Juriah Jones, were charged in the murder of 17-year-old Ben Workman at Workman's Overland Park apartment.

His mother, Amy Workman told KSHB 41 her son had only lived in the apartment complex for a few weeks. She brought him groceries and cooked for him at his apartment before he died.

Workman's mother previously told KSHB 41 her son was a beautiful young man with a wonderful heart.

Jones was a juvenile when the murder occurred, but later was charged as an adult.

She waived her right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty last month in Johnson County Court to second degree murder/reckless and aggravated robbery.

Jones, now 21, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. in Division 8 in Johnson County Court.

A judge sentenced Cherry, to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of murder, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, two count of aggravated assault and firearm possession by a felon.

