Law officers arrest man sought for 6 years in Clay County murder case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man on the run for nearly six years after being charged with the murder of a high school student is in the Clay County Adult Detention Center after surrendering to U.S. Marshals.

A Clay County grand jury indicted Saul Bermudez, 24, in the March 25, 2018, murder of Erick Estrada.

Bermudez was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in December 2018.

"The dogged determination of law enforcement officers to track down the defendant is a testament to the service these public servants provide our communities on a daily basis,” Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said in a news release.

Estrada, 19, was found shot to death in the parking lot of Cascone's, a popular Northland Italian restaurant.

A KSHB 41 story written shortly after the murder stated Estrada worked at the restaurant.

He also worked at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant on Northwest Barry Road and loved to grill, per the previous story.

Estrada was a senior at North Kansas City High School at the time of his death. He was also studying culinary arts at the Northland Career Center.

A friend told KSHB 41 in 2018 he thought Estrada would eventually open a restaurant.

Bermudez is being held in the Clay County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

