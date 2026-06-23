Law officers arrest suspect who led police on high-speed chase Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers arrested a man Monday who led police on a high-speed chase from Kansas into Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the suspect is not Oscar Sanchez-Munoz, the man suspected in a series of shootings last week.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office began Monday's pursuit before the suspect sped into Missouri, MSHP said.

The driver sped down streets in Grandview and other parts of the southern Kansas City metro, entering the wrong lanes of traffic several times. The highway patrol reported no crashes or injuries.

When the suspect stopped the pickup truck, they jumped out and ran into the Creekmoor neighborhood in Raymore.

Sheriff's deputies from Miami County recovered the truck.

No word on where the capture occurred.

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